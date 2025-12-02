Needham Reiterates Talkspace (TALK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Talkspace (NasdaqCM:TALK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.94% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Talkspace is $5.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 62.94% from its latest reported closing price of $3.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Talkspace is 166MM, a decrease of 22.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talkspace. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALK is 0.19%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.52% to 108,584K shares. The put/call ratio of TALK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hudson Executive Capital holds 11,341K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NVP Associates holds 9,803K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,683K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,750K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALK by 7.95% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 6,189K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,588K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALK by 81.00% over the last quarter.

SZCAX - DWS Small Cap Core Fund holds 5,500K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALK by 8.47% over the last quarter.

