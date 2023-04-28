Needham Reiterates SPS Commerce (SPSC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.95% Upside

As of April 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for SPS Commerce is 162.03. The forecasts range from a low of 152.51 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.95% from its latest reported closing price of 147.37.

The projected annual revenue for SPS Commerce is 534MM, an increase of 13.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPS Commerce. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 5.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPSC is 0.35%, an increase of 4.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 45,683K shares. The put/call ratio of SPSC is 1.66, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,671K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 4.57% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 2,010K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,026K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 3.73% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,586K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,579K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 106,474.71% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,288K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,097K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPSC by 3.12% over the last quarter.

SPS Commerce is the world's leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. The company supports data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so its customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

