Needham Reiterates Shattuck Labs (STTK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 504.71% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shattuck Labs is $16.93. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 504.71% from its latest reported closing price of $2.80.

The projected annual revenue for Shattuck Labs is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 65.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 143.60% over the last quarter.

VBINX - Vanguard Balanced Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 85K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 29.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 36.30% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CSCVX - CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shattuck Labs. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 19.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STTK is 0.05%, an increase of 24.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.46% to 20,702K shares. The put/call ratio of STTK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

Shattuck Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company . The Company focuses on developing a novel class of biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Shattuck Labs serves customers in the State of Texas.

