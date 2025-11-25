Needham Reiterates RADCOM (RDCM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 25, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of RADCOM (NasdaqCM:RDCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.54% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for RADCOM is $18.36/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 48.54% from its latest reported closing price of $12.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for RADCOM is 58MM, a decrease of 16.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in RADCOM. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDCM is 0.63%, an increase of 17.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 7,849K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 2,267K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDCM by 2.51% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 991K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Value Base holds 865K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management holds 492K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 507K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDCM by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 423K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares , representing an increase of 22.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDCM by 16.77% over the last quarter.

