Needham Reiterates Pros Holdings (PRO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.91% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pros Holdings is 42.67. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from its latest reported closing price of 35.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pros Holdings is 305MM, an increase of 5.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pros Holdings. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRO is 0.22%, an increase of 17.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.37% to 54,839K shares. The put/call ratio of PRO is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 3,250K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,281K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 13.20% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,247K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,147K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 8.42% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,169K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 4.98% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 2,922K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,540K shares, representing a decrease of 55.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRO by 31.34% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 2,882K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pros Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. The customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into company's industry solutions.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.