Needham Reiterates Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is $18.02. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 68.10% from its latest reported closing price of $10.72.

The projected annual revenue for Phathom Pharmaceuticals is $37MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$5.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rothschild Asset Management holds 246K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing an increase of 15.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 6.64% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund Class C holds 1,123K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 2.92% over the last quarter.

URTY - ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 17.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PHAT by 31.80% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 219 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phathom Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 4.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHAT is 0.08%, a decrease of 48.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.45% to 31,352K shares. The put/call ratio of PHAT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a novel potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late-stage development for the treatment of acid-related disorders.

