Needham Reiterates NCR Voyix Corporation - Preferred Security (NCRRP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of NCR Voyix Corporation - Preferred Security (OTCPK:NCRRP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.36% Upside

As of August 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for NCR Voyix Corporation - Preferred Security is $1,311.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1,106.70 to a high of $1,593.04. The average price target represents an increase of 15.36% from its latest reported closing price of $1,136.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NCR Voyix Corporation - Preferred Security is 8,632MM, an increase of 222.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCR Voyix Corporation - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCRRP is 0.21%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 1K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSIJX - American Beacon SSI Alternative Income Fund Institutional Class holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

