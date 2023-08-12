Needham Reiterates Luna Innovations (LUNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.36% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Luna Innovations is 10.30. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 33.36% from its latest reported closing price of 7.72.

The projected annual revenue for Luna Innovations is 132MM, an increase of 15.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 144 funds or institutions reporting positions in Luna Innovations. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUNA is 0.18%, a decrease of 17.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.89% to 20,206K shares. The put/call ratio of LUNA is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ACK Asset Management holds 1,844K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,796K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,864K shares, representing a decrease of 3.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 18.57% over the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,516K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,644K shares, representing a decrease of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 58,162.82% over the last quarter.

Punch & Associates Investment Management holds 1,225K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUNA by 18.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 960K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Luna Innovations Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (www.lunainc.com) is a leader in optical technology, providing unique capabilities in high-performance, fiber optic-based, test products for the telecommunications industry and distributed fiber optic-based sensing for the aerospace and automotive industries. Luna is organized into two business segments, which work closely together to turn ideas into products: a Lightwave segment and a Luna Labs segment. Luna's business model is designed to accelerate the process of bringing new and innovative technologies to market.

