Needham Reiterates Generation Bio (GBIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generation Bio is $12.58. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 178.94% from its latest reported closing price of $4.51.

The projected annual revenue for Generation Bio is $4MM, an increase of 10,525.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.21.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WDNA - WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund N holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GBIO by 12.35% over the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - NVIT Multi-Manager Small Company Fund Class I holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management holds 10K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 150K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Generation Bio. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GBIO is 0.04%, a decrease of 8.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 58,973K shares. The put/call ratio of GBIO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Generation Bio Background Information

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company's non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is engineered to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company's efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio's mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

