Needham Reiterates Evolus (EOLS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 24, 2025, Needham reiterated coverage of Evolus (NasdaqGM:EOLS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 177.09% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evolus is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 177.09% from its latest reported closing price of $6.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Evolus is 309MM, an increase of 8.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 300 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolus. This is an decrease of 28 owner(s) or 8.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOLS is 0.11%, an increase of 39.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.68% to 59,650K shares. The put/call ratio of EOLS is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 5,727K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,198K shares , representing an increase of 26.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 19.40% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 5,488K shares representing 8.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,997K shares , representing an increase of 8.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 44.24% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 4,139K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares , representing an increase of 19.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 43.75% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,631K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,436K shares , representing an increase of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 46.04% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,859K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,483K shares , representing an increase of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 26.16% over the last quarter.

