Needham Reiterates DocGo (DCGO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.86% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocGo is 13.06. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 46.86% from its latest reported closing price of 8.89.
The projected annual revenue for DocGo is 502MM, an increase of 11.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 288 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocGo. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCGO is 0.28%, an increase of 6.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.12% to 61,487K shares. The put/call ratio of DCGO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Hood River Capital Management holds 5,736K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,565K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 2.61% over the last quarter.
Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,059K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Portolan Capital Management holds 2,749K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,039K shares, representing an increase of 25.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 35.73% over the last quarter.
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,537K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing an increase of 13.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCGO by 30.53% over the last quarter.
HRSMX - Hood River Small-Cap Growth Fund Institutional Shares holds 2,537K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
DocGo Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
DocGo is a leading provider of mobile medical services and transportation in 26 US States and in the United Kingdom.
