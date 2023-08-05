Needham Reiterates Artivion (AORT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.74% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artivion is 25.40. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 53.74% from its latest reported closing price of 16.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Artivion is 346MM, an increase of 5.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 348 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artivion. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AORT is 0.11%, a decrease of 10.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.33% to 40,784K shares. The put/call ratio of AORT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,941K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,013K shares, representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 2.53% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,730K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,663K shares, representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 7.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,397K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,275K shares, representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 12.52% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,283K shares representing 5.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 28.62% over the last quarter.

Juniper Investment Company holds 2,098K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,091K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AORT by 8.02% over the last quarter.

Artivion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in suburban Atlanta, Georgia, CryoLife is a leader in the manufacturing, processing, and distribution of medical devices and implantable tissues used in cardiac and vascular surgical procedures focused on aortic repair. CryoLife markets and sells products in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.