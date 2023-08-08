Needham Reiterates Annexon (ANNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 343.48% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annexon is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 343.48% from its latest reported closing price of 3.45.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 17.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.32%, an increase of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.98% to 57,765K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Satter Management Co. holds 7,056K shares representing 13.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares, representing an increase of 37.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 36.90% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 4,887K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,550K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,503K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 3,220K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Annexon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Annexon, Inc., doing business as Annexon Biosciences, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapies for auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases of body, eye, and brain. Annexon Biosciences serves patients in the State of California.

Additional reading:

