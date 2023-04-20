Needham Reiterates Annexon (ANNX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 256.57% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Annexon is $18.51. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 256.57% from its latest reported closing price of $5.19.

The projected annual revenue for Annexon is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.23.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,058K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barclays holds 33K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 74.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 99.86% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 29.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 0.29% over the last quarter.

CSCVX - CornerCap Small-Cap Value Fund Advisor Class holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 197K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 139K shares, representing an increase of 29.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANNX by 31.54% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annexon. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANNX is 0.30%, an increase of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 53,353K shares. The put/call ratio of ANNX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Annexon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Annexon, Inc., doing business as Annexon Biosciences, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops novel therapies for auto-immune and neurodegenerative diseases of body, eye, and brain. Annexon Biosciences serves patients in the State of California.

