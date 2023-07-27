Needham Maintains Vicor (VICR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.52% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vicor is 66.98. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 28.52% from its latest reported closing price of 93.70.

The projected annual revenue for Vicor is 468MM, an increase of 13.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 479 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicor. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICR is 0.16%, a decrease of 14.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.93% to 24,092K shares. The put/call ratio of VICR is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 1,936K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 696K shares, representing an increase of 64.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 119.38% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,064K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 81.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 327.38% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 822K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing an increase of 74.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 51.48% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 739K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,653K shares, representing a decrease of 123.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 62.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 701K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 687K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Vicor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

