Needham Maintains Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Buy Recommendation

November 13, 2025 — 07:03 am EST

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 140.00% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valens Semiconductor is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 140.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valens Semiconductor is 239MM, an increase of 252.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valens Semiconductor. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 11.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLN is 0.61%, an increase of 22.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.67% to 37,699K shares. VLN / Valens Semiconductor Ltd. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of VLN is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Value Base holds 20,661K shares representing 20.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,653K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 15.64% over the last quarter.

IGP Investments holds 3,490K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,460K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,985K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,473K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLN by 17.42% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,074K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

