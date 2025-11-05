Needham Maintains Solid Power (SLDP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Solid Power (NasdaqGS:SLDP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.34% Downside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Solid Power is $4.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.34% from its latest reported closing price of $5.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Solid Power is 20MM, a decrease of 11.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Solid Power. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLDP is 0.03%, an increase of 78.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.76% to 58,285K shares. The put/call ratio of SLDP is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 4,545K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,245K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,613K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,094K shares , representing a decrease of 13.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 85.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,553K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,587K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,695K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares , representing a decrease of 34.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLDP by 39.39% over the last quarter.

