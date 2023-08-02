Needham Maintains Silicom (SILC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 101.09% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicom is 59.16. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 101.09% from its latest reported closing price of 29.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Silicom is 177MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicom. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILC is 0.68%, an increase of 11.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 3,936K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 621K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 87.55% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 597K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 591K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 10.42% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 586K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 4.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 8.99% over the last quarter.

Apis Capital Advisors holds 259K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 175K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 107,555.68% over the last quarter.

Silicom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Its innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.