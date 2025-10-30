Needham Maintains Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.90% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rush Street Interactive is $22.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 24.90% from its latest reported closing price of $18.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rush Street Interactive is 953MM, a decrease of 10.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 433 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rush Street Interactive. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 6.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSI is 0.26%, an increase of 38.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.22% to 108,699K shares. The put/call ratio of RSI is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 6,531K shares representing 6.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,116K shares , representing an increase of 6.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,214K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,134K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 26.95% over the last quarter.

QUASX - AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio holds 2,987K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,986K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 51.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,814K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 38.37% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,676K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares , representing an increase of 4.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSI by 37.68% over the last quarter.

