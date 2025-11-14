Needham Maintains Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Red Cat Holdings (NasdaqCM:RCAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.15% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Red Cat Holdings is $16.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 114.15% from its latest reported closing price of $7.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Red Cat Holdings is 108MM, an increase of 1,352.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Red Cat Holdings. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 52.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCAT is 0.03%, an increase of 32.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 45.07% to 36,852K shares. The put/call ratio of RCAT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 2,223K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,657K shares , representing an increase of 25.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 7.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,221K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,709K shares , representing an increase of 23.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 43.52% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,867K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 1,588K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing an increase of 30.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 45.77% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 1,286K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares , representing a decrease of 58.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCAT by 27.11% over the last quarter.

