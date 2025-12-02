Needham Maintains MongoDB (MDB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of MongoDB (NasdaqGM:MDB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.92% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for MongoDB is $377.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $252.50 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.92% from its latest reported closing price of $328.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MongoDB is 2,430MM, an increase of 4.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69, a decrease of 16.32% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,281 funds or institutions reporting positions in MongoDB. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDB is 0.26%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.94% to 81,282K shares. The put/call ratio of MDB is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,497K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,246K shares , representing an increase of 10.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 18.74% over the last quarter.

ValueAct Holdings holds 2,118K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 690K shares , representing an increase of 67.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 139.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,953K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares , representing an increase of 94.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 2,316.16% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,713K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,524K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 22.86% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,483K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares , representing an increase of 38.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDB by 54.61% over the last quarter.

