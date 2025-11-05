Needham Maintains Geron (GERN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Geron (NasdaqGS:GERN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 221.52% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Geron is $3.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 221.52% from its latest reported closing price of $1.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is 2,111MM, an increase of 1,183.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 423 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GERN is 0.11%, an increase of 2.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 581,610K shares. The put/call ratio of GERN is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 60,379K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 43,000K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,176K shares , representing an increase of 11.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 27,225K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 23,775K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,005K shares , representing an increase of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 29.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,660K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,822K shares , representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 17.36% over the last quarter.

