Needham Maintains CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.87% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is $176.19. The forecasts range from a low of $126.25 to a high of $404.25. The average price target represents an increase of 37.87% from its latest reported closing price of $127.80.

The projected annual revenue for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. is $3,018MM, an increase of 34.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.03.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Seven Post Investment Office holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PGOFX - Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Fund : holds 124K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 34.76% over the last quarter.

SCHX - Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF holds 179K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 37.22% over the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 43K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 41.03% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 183K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 53.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1665 funds or institutions reporting positions in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.. This is a decrease of 75 owner(s) or 4.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.36%, a decrease of 30.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 181,203K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.

