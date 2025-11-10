Needham Maintains CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of CRISPR Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:CRSP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.38% Upside

As of November 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for CRISPR Therapeutics is $82.34/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $281.40. The average price target represents an increase of 49.38% from its latest reported closing price of $55.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CRISPR Therapeutics is 13,142MM, an increase of 34,438.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in CRISPR Therapeutics. This is an increase of 104 owner(s) or 18.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSP is 0.25%, an increase of 22.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.93% to 93,309K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSP is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 10,183K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,165K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 4.87% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 7,626K shares representing 8.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,341K shares , representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 10.78% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,594K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,073K shares , representing a decrease of 8.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 15.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,683K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 32.30% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,844K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares , representing an increase of 27.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSP by 84.74% over the last quarter.

