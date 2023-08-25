Needham Maintains Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 25, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.14% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 33.92. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.14% from its latest reported closing price of 23.86.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Collegium Pharmaceutical is 562MM, an increase of 4.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Collegium Pharmaceutical. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COLL is 0.13%, a decrease of 13.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 48,099K shares. The put/call ratio of COLL is 9.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,425K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,274K shares, representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 54.54% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 2,631K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,630K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 17.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,433K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,448K shares, representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,583K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,551K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COLL by 51.95% over the last quarter.

ETGLX - Eventide Gilead Fund Class N holds 1,344K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium's headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.