Needham Maintains Cipher Mining (CIFR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cipher Mining is 4.28. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.85% from its latest reported closing price of 3.73.

The projected annual revenue for Cipher Mining is 105MM, an increase of 321.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cipher Mining. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIFR is 0.09%, an increase of 45.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.05% to 15,050K shares. The put/call ratio of CIFR is 1.69, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,308K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,079K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares, representing an increase of 96.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 9,969.72% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,067K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 877K shares, representing an increase of 17.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 369.65% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,054K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 929K shares, representing an increase of 11.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 43.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 883K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 831K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIFR by 361.90% over the last quarter.

Cipher Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cipher Mining, Inc. operates as a Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States.

Additional reading:

