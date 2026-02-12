Needham Initiates Coverage of Sezzle (SEZL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 12, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Sezzle (NasdaqCM:SEZL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.54% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sezzle is $105.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $116.55. The average price target represents an increase of 67.54% from its latest reported closing price of $62.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sezzle is 128MM, a decrease of 69.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sezzle. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 12.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEZL is 0.15%, an increase of 8.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 12,868K shares. The put/call ratio of SEZL is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,495K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 907K shares , representing an increase of 39.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEZL by 50.01% over the last quarter.

Accredited Investors holds 913K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 571K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares , representing an increase of 51.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEZL by 10.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 538K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEZL by 323.42% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 489K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEZL by 21.08% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.