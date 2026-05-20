Needham Initiates Coverage of QuickLogic (QUIK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of QuickLogic (NasdaqCM:QUIK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.98% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for QuickLogic is $9.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.98% from its latest reported closing price of $17.92 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for QuickLogic is 24MM, an increase of 62.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuickLogic. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUIK is 0.08%, an increase of 24.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.44% to 5,635K shares. The put/call ratio of QUIK is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 633K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company.

Herald Investment Management holds 613K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares , representing a decrease of 19.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 40.41% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 348K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 99.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 25,051.31% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 307K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares , representing an increase of 10.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 104.93% over the last quarter.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management holds 251K shares representing 1.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares , representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUIK by 73.51% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.