Needham Initiates Coverage of PVH (LSE:0KEQ) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, Needham initiated coverage of PVH (LSE:0KEQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.12% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for PVH is 91.90 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 66.84 GBX to a high of 143.06 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from its latest reported closing price of 84.22 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for PVH is 10,219MM, an increase of 18.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.99, a decrease of 5.59% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 909 funds or institutions reporting positions in PVH. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KEQ is 0.16%, an increase of 19.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.12% to 69,815K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 6,162K shares representing 11.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,354K shares , representing an increase of 13.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 28.82% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,808K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 35.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,760K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 35.06% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,731K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,231K shares , representing an increase of 28.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 21.49% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,389K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares , representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KEQ by 35.27% over the last quarter.

