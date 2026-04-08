Needham Initiates Coverage of MapLight Therapeutics (MPLT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of MapLight Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:MPLT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.09% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for MapLight Therapeutics is $32.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.09% from its latest reported closing price of $24.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for MapLight Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in MapLight Therapeutics. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3,800.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 3,687K shares representing 9.01% ownership of the company.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 3,226K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,799K shares representing 6.84% ownership of the company.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,937K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 971K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.