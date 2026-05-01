Needham Initiates Coverage of Littelfuse (LFUS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Littelfuse (NasdaqGS:LFUS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.25% Downside

As of April 29, 2026, the average one-year price target for Littelfuse is $393.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $327.80 to a high of $451.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.25% from its latest reported closing price of $407.08 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Littelfuse is 2,762MM, an increase of 15.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Littelfuse. This is an decrease of 353 owner(s) or 42.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LFUS is 0.12%, an increase of 52.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.54% to 25,441K shares. The put/call ratio of LFUS is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,024K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 612K shares , representing an increase of 40.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 3.09% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 980K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 943K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 844K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 920K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Mairs & Power holds 779K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares , representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 4.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 610K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing an increase of 36.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LFUS by 59.94% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.