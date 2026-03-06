Needham Initiates Coverage of Itron (ITRI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 6, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Itron (NasdaqGS:ITRI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 55.81% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Itron is $142.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $129.28 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 55.81% from its latest reported closing price of $91.22 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Itron is 2,219MM, a decrease of 6.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Itron. This is an decrease of 340 owner(s) or 37.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRI is 0.15%, an increase of 51.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.14% to 49,678K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRI is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,044K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,236K shares , representing a decrease of 9.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 91.73% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,355K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,589K shares , representing a decrease of 17.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 31.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,145K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 61.33% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,011K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares , representing an increase of 18.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 92.83% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 898K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 859K shares , representing an increase of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRI by 86.48% over the last quarter.

