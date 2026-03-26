Needham Initiates Coverage of Carter's (CRI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Needham initiated coverage of Carter's (NYSE:CRI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.62% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Carter's is $35.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1.62% from its latest reported closing price of $34.93 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Carter's is 3,302MM, an increase of 13.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carter's. This is an decrease of 246 owner(s) or 44.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRI is 0.07%, an increase of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.00% to 41,122K shares. The put/call ratio of CRI is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RWWM holds 4,516K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,900K shares , representing a decrease of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 15.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,598K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,515K shares , representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 1,543K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,202K shares , representing an increase of 22.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 33.59% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,366K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,350K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%.

UBS Group holds 1,350K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041K shares , representing an increase of 22.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRI by 54.18% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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