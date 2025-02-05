Need Social Security Disability Benefits? These Are the 4 Best and Worst States for Delays

Government benefits such as Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments are intended to be managed and distributed equitably, based solely on your eligibility. But some recipients have a much easier time getting their benefits than others. In the case of SSDI, where you live can play a big role in how quickly your application is processed and payments are made.

SSDI benefits are available to “people who can’t work because they have a medical condition that’s expected to last at least one year or result in death,” according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Certain family members might also be eligible for SSDI benefits based on your work history — including spouses and unmarried children.

A new study from public interest law firm Atticus revealed vast differences between the states when it comes to waiting times for SSDI application hearings. In December 2024 report, Atticus highlighted a “growing crisis” in the SSID system, in which certain applicants are forced to wait nearly a year just to get a hearing.

“These delays come at a significant cost, with many individuals experiencing financial instability, emotional strain and disrupted lives,” wrote Atticus attorney Sarah Aitchison.

Social Security Disability Benefit Delays

As Atticus noted, SSDI benefits provide an important “lifeline” to eligible Americans, and many can’t afford to wait for months to access them. But that’s the case with a large percentage of SSDI applicants. In fact, Atticus found that the average wait time for an SSDI hearing is 7.7 months.

As part of its research, Atticus surveyed 823 SSDI applicants and analyzed SSA data to understand the “scope and impact” of the delays. Its analysis included determining which states have the shortest and longest waits.

Here are the four best states in terms of average waiting times for an SSDI hearing:

Iowa : 6 months

: 6 months Kansas : 6 months

: 6 months Nebraska : 6 months

: 6 months Mississippi: 6.2 months

Here are the four worst states for waiting times:

Colorado : 10 months

: 10 months Nevada : 9.5 months

: 9.5 months Washington : 9.3 months

: 9.3 months Connecticut: 9.3 months

In terms of regions, the Midwest has the shortest SSDI hearing wait times, at an average of 6.8 months. The West has the longest wait times, at 8.8 months on average.

Here were some other key takeaways from the Atticus survey:

Many hearing delays led to applicants being evicted or having their homes foreclosed.

Most applicants had to draw from their savings or borrow money from loved ones to cover expenses during delays.

Around two-thirds of SSDI applicants experienced negative mental health impacts while awaiting their hearings.

Two out of five applicants said they would relocate for faster processing times.

