Need a List of AI Stocks? Use This Zacks Tool

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

For those interested in viewing the Thematic lists, please click here >>> Artificial Intelligence Thematic Screen – Zacks Investment Research.

Let’s take a closer look at the Artificial Intelligence theme and analyze a hot stock that the screen returned, namely Broadcom AVGO.

Artificial Intelligence Screen

The Zacks Artificial Intelligence thematic screen features a diverse set of companies involved in the AI frenzy, ranging from creators of software and hardware that power AI to those applying and utilizing the technology through automation, diagnostics, cognitive tasks, and more.

For those interested in viewing the screen, please click here >>> Artificial Intelligence Thematic Screen – Zacks Investment Research.

Broadcom Benefits from AI Buildout

Reflecting a key player in the AI infrastructure buildout, Broadcom provides custom AI chips and high-speed networking solutions needed to connect massive GPU clusters. Its growth outlook remains bright amid the favorable environment, reinforced by regularly robust quarterly results.

Importantly, AI revenue of $8.4 billion throughout its latest period grew 106% year-over-year, above its forecast and underpinned by strong demand for custom AI accelerators and AI networking.

Bottom Line

Zacks Thematic Screens lets you dive into 30 dynamic investment themes shaping the future. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes help you invest in ideas that matter to you.

Upon running the Zacks Artificial Intelligence Thematic screen, Broadcom AVGO was returned.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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