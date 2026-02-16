NEE Stock Outpaces Industry in a Month: Time to Buy, Hold or Sell?

Shares of NextEra Energy NEE have gained 12.2% in the past month compared with the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry’s rally of 8.7%. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Utilities sector and the S&P 500 composite’s return in the same time frame.



NextEra Energy’s rising share price reflects the solid operational performance and expanding customer base, both of which are driving higher demand for its services. In addition, declining interest rates are expected to lower capital servicing costs and enhance the outlook for this capital-intensive company.

Price Performance (one month)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Another utility, Dominion Energy D, is making substantial investments to upgrade its infrastructure and produce a large volume of electricity from clean energy sources. D’s share gained 8% in the past month, outperforming the industry, the sector and the S&P 500 composite’s return.



NEE is trading above its 50 and 200-day simple moving average (“SMA”), signaling a bullish trend. The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important, as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend of the stocks.

NEE’s 50 and 200 Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should you consider adding NEE to your portfolio only based on positive price movements? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add the stock to their portfolio.

Factors Acting as Tailwinds for NEE Stock

Florida’s expanding economy, supported by strong job growth, business migration and population inflows, is driving higher electricity demand across customer segments. NextEra Energy’s subsidiary, Florida Power & Light (“FPL”), which serves more than 12 million people, is well positioned to benefit from rising power demand, ongoing economic expansion and a supportive regulatory environment.



The company plans to invest nearly $94.2 billion in the 2026-2030 period to further strengthen its operations. NextEra Energy, a capital-intensive company with a domestic focus, stands to gain from the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates. The Fed has reduced the benchmark rate to 3.5-3.75%. Additional rate cuts anticipated in 2026 could further reduce the company’s capital servicing costs. The company plans to invest $58.6 billion in its FPL segment and $35.6 billion in the Energy Resource segment.



NextEra Energy continues to pursue strategic acquisitions to expand its operations. In January 2026, NEE acquired Symmetry Energy Solutions, strengthening natural gas capabilities across 34 states and positioning it to meet growing demand from data centers. During the same month, NextEra Energy also purchased a portion of Consolidated Edison’s interest in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a move expected to deliver both strategic and financial benefits as the project transports Appalachian natural gas to key U.S. markets.



NextEra Energy’s other subsidiary, Energy Resources, continues to make long-term investments in clean energy assets. The company expects to be able to add 76.6.5-107.6 gigawatt (“GW”) of new renewables in 2026-2032 to the generation portfolio via clean energy investments. Energy Resources’ renewable backlog is more than 29.8 GW now.

NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates Up Y/Y

NextEra Energy expects its 2026 earnings per share in the range of $3.92-$4.02. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 7.82% and 8.9%, respectively. The company expects to increase its earnings per share to increase 8% annually through 2032 from the level of 2025.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dominion Energy’s 2026 earnings per share indicates year-over-year growth of 5.82%. Dominion Energy has a portfolio of nearly 30,300 MW of electric-generating capacity and also operates nuclear power plants to produce clean energy.

NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

NextEra Energy’s trailing 12-month return on equity (“ROE”) is 12.18%, ahead of the industry average of 10.7%. ROE is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than its peers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another utility, American Electric Power’s AEP ROE is 10.46%, a tad lower than its industry. To further strengthen its operation, AEP intends to invest $72 billion over the 2026-2030 period.

NextEra Energy’s Capital Return Program

NextEra Energy plans to increase the dividend rate annually by 10%, at least through 2026, from the 2024 base, subject to its board’s approval. The company recently raised its quarterly dividend rate to 62.32 cents from a prior quarterly rate of 56.65 cents per share. The dividend yield of 2.65% is better than the S&P 500 composite’s yield of 1.39%. Check NEE’s dividend history here.



American Electric Power’s current annual dividend is $3.80 per share, reflecting a dividend yield of 2.92%.

NextEra Energy’s Shares Trading at a Premium

The company is currently valued at a premium compared with its industry on a forward 12-month P/E basis. NextEra Energy is currently trading at 23.17X compared with the industry average of 17.17%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Summing Up

NextEra Energy continues to deliver stable performance, underpinned by rising demand for clean energy across its service territories. The company is steadily expanding its clean energy portfolio to meet this growing demand, while Florida’s strong economic growth provides additional opportunities for expansion.



With improved earnings estimates and a solid return on equity, holding this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock remains a sound decision. However, since NEE is currently trading at a premium, it may be prudent to wait for a more attractive entry point before adding to positions.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.