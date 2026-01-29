NEC Reports Higher Earnings Up; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - NEC Corp. (6701.T), a Japanese information technology and electronics company, on Thursday reported that net income increased in the 9 months compared with the previous year.

For the 9 months, net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to JPY 142.28 billion from JPY 71.55 billion in the previous year.

Earnings per share were JPY 106.74 versus JPY 53.70 last year.

Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the parent increased to JPY 143 billion from JPY 108.38 billion in the previous year.

Adjusted earnings per share were JPY 107.29 versus JPY 81.34 last year.

Operating profit surged to JPY 185.16 billion from JPY 126.17 billion in the prior year.

Revenue increased to JPY 2.42 trillion from JPY 2.32 trillion in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expected revenue for the year ending March 31, 2026, to be at JPY 3.56 trillion, representing an increase of 4% year over year.

Adjusted operating profit is expected to be at JPY 340 billion, representing an increase of 18.4% year over year.

Adjusted net income attributable to owners of the parent is anticipated for the full year 2026 to increase of 15.2% year over year at JPY 260 billion and adjusted earnings per share at JPY 195.03.

On Wednesday, NEC Corp closed trading 2.53% lesser at JPY 5,537 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

