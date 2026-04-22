Nebius vs. Oracle: Which AI Cloud Stock Is the Better Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS and Oracle Corporation ORCL are emerging as compelling contenders in the rapidly evolving AI cloud market, though they approach the opportunity from fundamentally different foundations. Oracle, a long-established enterprise software giant, has transformed itself into a full-stack cloud provider, offering infrastructure (OCI), database services and a broad suite of AI-powered SaaS applications, increasingly embedding AI across its ecosystem and scaling multicloud and AI infrastructure at a rapid pace.

In contrast, Nebius is a relatively new entrant, purpose-built as a hyperscale AI cloud platform, focused on delivering high-performance GPU compute for AI workloads, with demand consistently outstripping supply as it rapidly expands global data center capacity and signs long-term contracts with enterprises and AI-native customers. Together, they represent two distinct approaches to capitalizing on the AI boom, one leveraging deep enterprise integration and breadth, the other built for speed, specialization and AI-first infrastructure.

Per the Grand View Research Report, the global cloud AI market was valued at $121.74 billion in 2025 and is expected to surge to $1,728.40 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 39.3% from 2026 to 2033. This uptrend in the cloud AI market benefits both Oracle and Nebius, but not equally.

For investors aiming to make a strategic play in the AI Cloud sector, which stock emerges as the most compelling choice?

Let’s evaluate their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuations to determine which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for NBIS

Nebius is gaining from accelerated capacity expansion as it rapidly scales its infrastructure to meet surging AI demand. The company has announced nine new data centers and secured more than 2 gigawatts of contracted power, with expectations to exceed 3 gigawatts. It is on track to deliver 800 megawatts to 1 gigawatt of capacity by the end of 2026. Additionally, Nebius has received approval for a 400-acre AI factory campus in Independence, capable of supporting up to 1.2 gigawatts, in line with its long-term goal of surpassing 5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity by 2030.

Demand trends remain robust across hyperscalers, enterprises and AI-native companies, with customers rapidly scaling GPU usage from hundreds to tens of thousands. The company continues to operate at high utilization, often selling out capacity even before it comes online. This strong demand has driven exceptional performance in its core AI cloud business, with revenues surging 830% year over year and 63% sequentially in the fourth quarter, supported by favorable pricing and solid execution. Contract trends are also improving, with longer durations, larger deal sizes and a sales pipeline expected to exceed $4 billion.

Nebius is witnessing strong momentum, driven by large-scale strategic partnerships and robust demand for AI cloud infrastructure. A key catalyst is NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment, which deepens collaboration across the AI stack and supports Nebius’ ambition to build a full-stack AI cloud platform, including early access to next-generation technologies like Rubin, Vera CPUs and BlueField systems. The company has also strengthened ties with hyperscalers through long-term agreements with Microsoft and Meta Platforms. The Meta deal includes $12 billion in committed AI compute capacity over five years, with potential expansion to $27 billion, while Microsoft is expected to become a meaningful revenue contributor from 2027 as deployments scale.

Nebius continues to enhance its platform through product innovation and ecosystem expansion. Offerings such as Token Factory and Aether, along with the acquisition of Tavily, are boosting developer engagement and expanding capabilities, with software attach rates reaching 100% among AI cloud customers.

However, Nebius is grappling with macroeconomic uncertainty, rising costs and significant capital requirements. The company plans to invest $16-$20 billion in capital expenditures in 2026 to expand its AI infrastructure. While this supports long-term growth, it increases financial risk if revenue growth does not keep pace amid fluctuating demand, pricing pressures and evolving regulations. Rapid expansion across multiple data centers also adds execution risk. Nebius expects EBIT to remain negative in 2026 as it continues investing heavily in capacity, GPUs and R&D to strengthen its technology stack and future AI offerings.

The Case for ORCL

Oracle is benefiting from strong momentum in its cloud infrastructure business, with multi-cloud database services gaining significant traction among enterprise customers. Strategic partnerships with major cloud providers are enhancing its positioning in the rapidly expanding infrastructure-as-a-service market. Competitive pricing and strong performance are driving workload migrations from legacy systems and rival platforms, while management’s guidance points to sustained double-digit growth in infrastructure services. Rising adoption of distributed cloud offerings further strengthens its revenue visibility and margin expansion potential.

The company is also gaining from its AI-optimized database platform, which enables faster insights and reduced operational complexity for customers. Built-in AI capabilities and autonomous database services are seeing increasing adoption as enterprises modernize for AI-driven applications. Strong partnerships with leading AI players reinforce Oracle’s technological positioning and expand its market opportunity. Combined with high switching costs and deep integration within enterprise systems, this creates a durable competitive advantage and supports premium pricing.

For full-year fiscal 2026, management maintained its revenue expectation of $67 billion. For fiscal 2027, Oracle raised its total revenue guidance to $90 billion, up from the prior $89 billion target, reflecting confidence in continuing AI-driven demand. Currency is expected to have a 4-percentage-point positive effect on revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026.



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However, Oracle faces intense competition in the cloud market from other larger players, which dominate market share and pricing power. Despite forming partnerships, the company remains at a scale disadvantage in core cloud infrastructure, limiting its ability to compete independently. As enterprises consolidate vendors, Oracle risks losing share in cloud-native environments where alternative platforms are increasingly preferred.

Also, heavy capital expenditure requirements for data center expansion and AI infrastructure pose financial risks. The shift from a high-margin software model to a capital-intensive cloud business could pressure margins and extend payback periods. Additionally, its core database segment faces maturity and growing competition from lower-cost, open-source alternatives, which may constrain long-term growth and reduce its traditional revenue base.

Share Performance for NBIS & ORCL

In the past three months, NBIS stock has surged 65.6% while ORCL has gained 2.6%.



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Valuation for NBIS & ORCL

In terms of Price/Book, NBIS shares are trading at 8.55X, lower than ORCL’s 15.28X.



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How Do Estimates Compare for NBIS & ORCL?

Over the past 60 days, analysts have not revised estimates for NBIS’ bottom line for the current year.



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For ORCL, estimates have been revised upward over the past 60 days.



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NBIS or ORCL: Which Stock Is the Better Investment?

While NBIS has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, ORCL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuation, NBIS seems to be a better option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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