Nebius vs. CoreWeave: Which AI Cloud Stock is the Better Bet?

The AI infrastructure boom is giving rise to a new wave of cloud challengers, with Nebius Group N.V. NBIS and CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV emerging as two prominent players in the race to power next-generation workloads. As demand for GPU-intensive computing surges, fueled by generative AI, large language models and enterprise adoption, both companies are rapidly scaling their infrastructure to capture this massive opportunity. Despite operating in the same space, their strategies and positioning differ meaningfully.

CoreWeave is establishing itself as a pure-play AI cloud provider, focused on delivering high-performance GPU infrastructure tailored for training and inference at scale. In contrast, Nebius is building a broader AI ecosystem that goes beyond compute, integrating cloud services and developer tools into a more comprehensive platform.

Per the Precedence Research, the global AI infrastructure market was valued at $72.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow to $91.21 billion in 2026, eventually reaching around $465.86 billion by 2034. This represents a strong CAGR of 23.05% over the 2025–2034 period.

For investors aiming to make a strategic play in the AI infrastructure sector, which stock emerges as the most compelling choice?

Let’s evaluate their fundamentals, growth prospects, market challenges and valuations to determine which one presents a stronger investment opportunity.

The Case for NBIS

Nebius is witnessing strong momentum, driven by large-scale strategic partnerships. A key catalyst has been NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment, which deepens collaboration across the AI stack and supports Nebius’ ambition to build a full-stack AI cloud platform. The partnership includes early access to next-generation technologies such as NVIDIA’s Rubin platform, Vera CPUs and BlueField systems, positioning Nebius at the forefront of advanced AI infrastructure. Recently, Nebius strengthened ties with hyperscalers through long-term agreements with Microsoft and Meta Platforms. The Meta deal alone includes $12 billion in committed AI compute capacity over five years, with potential expansion to $27 billion, while Microsoft is expected to become a meaningful revenue contributor starting in 2027 as deployment ramps.

Also, Nebius is strengthening its platform through product innovation and ecosystem expansion. The launch of solutions like Token Factory and Aether, along with the acquisition of Tavily, is enhancing developer engagement and broadening capabilities, with software attach rates reaching 100% among AI cloud customers.

Capacity expansion remains another key growth driver, as Nebius aggressively scales its infrastructure footprint to meet surging AI demand. The company accelerated its plans in late 2025 by announcing nine new data centers and securing more than 2 gigawatts of contracted power, with expectations to exceed 3 gigawatts. It is on track to deliver between 800 megawatts and 1 gigawatt of capacity by the end of 2026. Further strengthening its U.S. presence, Nebius secured approval to build a 400-acre AI factory campus in Independence, which could support up to 1.2 gigawatts, making it its largest site in the country. These expansions align with its long-term goal of deploying more than 5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity by 2030.

Demand trends continue to reinforce Nebius’ growth trajectory, with strong uptake across hyperscalers, enterprises and AI-native companies. Customers are rapidly scaling GPU usage from hundreds to tens of thousands, reflecting increasing adoption of AI across critical business functions. This has resulted in consistently high utilization, with the company selling out capacity in the fourth quarter. The core AI cloud business delivered exceptional performance, with revenue surging 830% year over year and 63% sequentially in the fourth quarter, supported by favorable pricing and disciplined execution. Also, contract dynamics are improving, with longer durations and larger deal sizes, while the sales pipeline is on track to exceed $4 billion.

Nebius Group N.V. Price and Consensus

Nebius Group N.V. price-consensus-chart | Nebius Group N.V. Quote

However, Nebius operates in a challenging environment marked by macroeconomic uncertainty, rising costs and heavy capital requirements. The company plans to invest between $16 billion and $20 billion in capital expenditures in 2026 to expand its AI infrastructure. While this supports long-term growth, such elevated spending increases financial risk if revenue growth does not keep pace, especially amid fluctuating AI demand, pricing pressures and evolving regulations. Rapid expansion across multiple data centers also adds execution risk.

Nebius expects EBIT to remain at a loss in 2026 as it continues executing its capacity expansion plans, deploying GPUs and investing in research and development to significantly strengthen its technology stack and future AI products.

The Case for CRWV

CoreWeave is witnessing strong momentum, driven by a rapidly expanding backlog of $66.8 billion, increasing customer diversification and continued product innovation. To capitalize on this demand, the company is scaling investments aggressively and expects revenues of $12–$13 billion for 2026, with annualized run-rate revenue projected to exceed $30 billion by the end of 2027. Strong visibility into future cash flows, combined with deepening partnerships, particularly with NVIDIA, positions CoreWeave to expand its AI infrastructure footprint and sustain growth.

Collaborations and platform enhancements are further strengthening its competitive position. NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment in early 2026 underscores confidence in CoreWeave’s ability to meet rising AI demand, with plans to scale toward 5 gigawatts of capacity by 2030. At the same time, the company is advancing its platform with support for next-generation systems like NVIDIA HGX B300 and enhanced developer tools through Weights & Biases, enabling more efficient AI model development.

Enterprise adoption is also accelerating, highlighting the real-world applicability of its infrastructure. Companies like Zonos are leveraging CoreWeave’s platform for AI-driven, real-time global commerce solutions, while Cline is utilizing its Weights & Biases capabilities to build and deploy autonomous coding systems with improved performance, scalability and efficiency.

However, CoreWeave is facing profitability pressures despite strong revenue growth, as rising costs and heavy infrastructure investments have led to widening losses and declining margins. In the fourth quarter, adjusted operating income fell to $88 million from $121 million a year earlier, with a margin of 6%, reflecting higher-than-expected infrastructure investments. Adjusted net loss for the quarter expanded a substantial 690% year over year.

The company is also grappling with elevated financial and execution risks tied to its capital-intensive strategy. The company’s massive capital expenditures, expected to reach $30–$35 billion in 2026, are likely to strain near-term profitability, as costs ramp up faster than revenue realization. This is further compounded by supply-chain constraints, demand-supply imbalances and a high degree of customer concentration.

Share Performance for NBIS & CRWV

In the past month, NBIS has surged 26.2% while CRWV has gained 10%.



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Valuation for NBIS & CRWV

In terms of Price/Book, NBIS shares are trading at 6.28X, lower than CRWV’s 10.15X.



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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for NBIS & CRWV?

Analysts have significantly revised their earnings estimates downward for NBIS’ bottom line for the current year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

For CRWV, estimates have also been drastically revised downward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NBIS or CRWV: Which Stock is the Better Investment?

CRWV currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while NBIS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank and valuation, NBIS seems to be a better option at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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