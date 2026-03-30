Nebius Launches Aether 3.5 to Simplify and Scale AI Workloads

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS has announced the launch of Nebius AI Cloud 3.5, the latest upgrade to its Aether platform, introducing a suite of enhancements aimed at simplifying and accelerating AI development and deployment. The update brings new serverless capabilities that allow developers to build, test and scale AI workloads without managing underlying infrastructure, significantly reducing setup time and operational complexity. By handling infrastructure configuration and runtime management, the platform enables teams to focus more on application development and innovation.

The release also expands Nebius’ compute capabilities with the addition of NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, supporting a wide range of use cases such as AI inference, industrial robotics, simulation and drug discovery.

Additionally, the introduction of a Data Transfer Service streamlines data movement across cloud environments and S3-compatible storage, while upgrades to Managed Soperator and Kubernetes observability improve cluster configuration and monitoring. Enhanced marketplace navigation, stronger user access controls and new billing APIs further strengthen the platform’s usability, making Nebius AI Cloud 3.5 a more efficient and developer-friendly environment for real-world AI deployment.

Nebius’ growth is supported by the expansion of the AI cloud platform through organic development and acquisitions. In the lastearnings call management highlighted that the launch of Token Factory and Aether releases, along with the acquisition of Tavily, enhances platform capabilities and developer engagement. Software attach rates are 100% for AI cloud customers.

Apart from this, the company aggressively scales its infrastructure footprint to meet surging AI demand. Nebius accelerated its plans in late 2025 by announcing nine new data centers and securing more than 2 gigawatts of contracted power, with expectations to exceed 3 gigawatts. It is on track to deliver between 800 megawatts and 1 gigawatt of capacity by the end of 2026. Further strengthening its U.S. presence, Nebius secured approval to build a 400-acre AI factory campus in Independence, which could support up to 1.2 gigawatts, making it its largest site in the country. These expansions align with its long-term goal of deploying more than 5 gigawatts of AI computing capacity by 2030.

Taking a Look at NBIS Competitors’ AI Strategies

CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV is establishing itself as a pure-play AI cloud provider, focused on delivering high-performance GPU infrastructure tailored for training and inference at scale. Collaborations and platform upgrades are strengthening CoreWeave’s competitive edge. NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment in early 2026 signals strong confidence in its ability to meet rising AI demand, alongside plans to scale to 5 GW capacity by 2030. The platform is also advancing with support for next-gen systems like NVIDIA HGX B300 and enhanced tools via Weights & Biases for more efficient AI development. Enterprise adoption is accelerating, with firms like Zonos using CRWV for real-time global commerce and Cline leveraging its capabilities to build scalable, high-performance autonomous coding systems.

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has strategically embedded AI capabilities throughout its entire product ecosystem, from Azure AI services to Copilot features in Office 365 and Dynamics applications. The company's substantial investment in OpenAI provides exclusive access to leading-edge language models, creating a significant competitive moat in enterprise AI adoption. MSFT now counts 900 million monthly active users of AI features across its products, with over 150 million monthly active users of first-party Copilots. Moreover, the company's vast computing infrastructure and data resources create sustainable advantages in training and deploying AI models at scale, positioning Microsoft to capture substantial value as businesses increasingly prioritize AI implementation.

NBIS' Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Nebius have gained 5.2% in the past month against the Internet – Software and Services industry’s decline of 0.3%.



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In terms of price/book, NBIS’ shares are trading at 5.5X, higher than the Internet Software Services industry’s ratio of 3.17X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBIS’ earnings for 2026 has been revised downwards over the past 60 days.



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NBIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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