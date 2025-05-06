Nebius Group's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Nebius Group. Our analysis of options history for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 9% of traders were bullish, while 54% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $131,850, and 7 were calls, valued at $261,927.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $45.0 for Nebius Group over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nebius Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nebius Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $2.8 $2.45 $2.63 $23.50 $65.7K 503 250 NBIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $6.6 $6.3 $6.41 $20.00 $51.4K 277 1 NBIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.9 $13.8 $13.8 $36.00 $41.4K 79 30 NBIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/09/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.7 $23.50 $35.0K 100 10 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.6 $2.45 $2.55 $25.00 $34.9K 2.6K 114

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

In light of the recent options history for Nebius Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Nebius Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 713,084, the price of NBIS is up 2.33% at $24.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Nebius Group

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $32.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $30. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $34.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

Latest Ratings for NBIS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Outperform Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Buy Buy

