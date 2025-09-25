Is Nebius Group Stock a Buy Now?

Key Points Nebius Group's primary focus is on tech infrastructure for AI.

The company recently signed up Microsoft as a customer.

To fuel its expansion, Nebius has taken on nearly $1 billion in debt.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has created tremendous opportunities for businesses and investors alike. One company benefiting from this is Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS).

Shares of the AI infrastructure provider are up over 250% in 2025 through the week ended Sept. 19. The stock's astounding growth was fueled by the company's success capturing customer demand for AI computing power.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

But with the stock hovering around a 52-week-high, is now the right time to pick up shares?

Examining Nebius Group's success

Nebius Group was born out of Yandex, the Russian search engine and tech company. It severed all ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. Now, Nebius primarily specializes in high-performance cloud computing infrastructure for AI systems.

Its portfolio also includes subsidiaries Avride, which develops autonomous vehicles and robotics, and TripleTen, an education tech business. Nebius doesn't break out financials for these segments, so there's no visibility into their overall impact on the company.

Nebius timed its strategic focus on AI perfectly to capitalize on the technology industry's insatiable demand for more computing muscle. This led to the company's second-quarter sales expanding a whopping 625% year over year to $105.1 million.

According to Nebius founder and CEO Arkady Volozh, "We expect the fundamental trends in our space to continue to drive growth for years to come." He's not the only one to believe this will happen.

Over a year ago, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang predicted the necessity of AI-specific infrastructure, such as that provided by Nebius. He dubbed them "AI factories" in a new industrial revolution where the output is inference, a term describing an AI's ability to analyze and draw conclusions from data.

Underscoring the significant need for computing capacity, Microsoft contracted with Nebius in September as part of a multi-year agreement worth billions of dollars. The deal should boost Nebius revenue once it begins later this year.

Nebius Group's downsides

To meet rising AI demand, Nebius is rushing to expand capacity and construct more data centers. Supporting the build-out of AI infrastructure is not cheap, however. Nebius spent $91.5 million in Q2 capital expenditures, a 49% year-over-year increase. It also accumulated nearly $1 billion in debt on its Q2 balance sheet, up from just $6.1 million at the end of 2024.

Adding to this, the company's Q2 expenses rose to $216.3 million from $126.7 million in the prior year. As a result, Nebius isn't a profitable business, posting an operating loss of $111.2 million in the second quarter. However, it ended the period with net income of $584.4 million due to gains from its securities investments.

To help fund its growth plan, Nebius executed an equity offering that contributed to the company amassing $4.2 billion in gross proceeds as of Sept. 15. This allows Nebius to expand operations as it continues to ramp up revenue.

To buy or not to buy Nebius Group stock?

The revenue potential from Nebius' infrastructure operations could be substantial as the AI industry grows. Forecasts estimate the AI market will expand from $244 billion in 2025 to $1 trillion by 2031. This rapid growth will provide a tailwind to the company's business.

Yet while Nebius shows promise as an investment opportunity, especially after securing Microsoft as a customer, its share price valuation is also a factor in deciding whether to buy the stock now. So let's look at its stock's price-to-sales (P/S) ratio.

This metric indicates how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of revenue generated over the past 12 months. We'll compare it to CoreWeave, a competitor in the AI infrastructure space that went public earlier this year, and also boasts Microsoft as a client.

Based on its P/S multiple, the chart reveals Nebius shares are expensive compared to CoreWeave. In addition, the anticipated sales growth from Nebius' deal with Microsoft appears to be priced into the stock already.

Nebius could be a compelling AI investment, but despite the $4.2 billion in funding it achieved this month, its lofty share price valuation and growing debt make it a bit of a gamble at this point. Therefore, only investors with a high risk tolerance should consider an investment in Nebius, and ideally, after the stock price drops.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,093,751!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.