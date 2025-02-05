Nebius Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NBIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Nebius Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $88,010, and 10 are calls, amounting to $763,834.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $33.0 to $40.0 for Nebius Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nebius Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nebius Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $33.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Nebius Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.6 $2.45 $2.6 $35.00 $130.2K 10.1K 821 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $1.75 $1.7 $1.75 $38.00 $126.0K 1.8K 1.4K NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $35.00 $126.0K 4.6K 353 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $34.00 $82.2K 511 177 NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.8 $2.7 $2.7 $35.00 $67.7K 10.1K 312

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nebius Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Nebius Group Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,257,354, the price of NBIS is up by 0.32%, reaching $34.61. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

