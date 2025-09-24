Is Nebius Group a Buy?

Key Points Nebius' data centers are equipped with the latest graphics processing units from Nvidia.

The company began trading on the Nasdaq last October.

Nebius' stock soared recently after the company announced a multi-year, multi-billion dollar deal with Microsoft.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector has undoubtedly been the hottest sector in the market over the past few years, playing a major role in driving the benchmark S&P 500 index to new all-time highs all year long.

One AI stock that has done extremely well is Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS), which owns and operates data centers specifically tailored for running large language models (LLM) that power AI applications. Nebius' stock joined the Nasdaq in October last year and is up roughly 465% since. After such a big run, is Nebius still a buy?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Business is really starting to hum

Nebius has a complex history. The assets that comprise the company today used to be owned by the Russian search giant Yandex, but when Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. placed a lot of sanctions and regulatory actions that required Russian companies to delist from U.S. exchanges. In 2024, a group of assets was split off from Yandex to form Nebius in a $5.4 billion deal. These assets included the core cloud data center business, data labeling, self-driving vehicles, and an education technology business.

Nebius, which is now based in Amsterdam, then rejoined the Nasdaq last October and raised a $700 million round of financing led by several major venture capital firms and Nvidia, which is a key partner of the firm. Nebius has six locations with data center space, including its own data center in Finland, a new facility in New Jersey that will soon be live, and colocations in Missouri, the United Kingdom, Iceland, and France. These data centers are equipped with clusters of the latest graphics processing units (GPUs) from Nvidia, which are then available to companies looking to run AI applications.

While there are competitors in this space, Nebius also offers tools that help developers build AI models and that better train and enhance large language models. Nebius' balance sheet is also strong with moderate levels of debt and the company uses a more conservative depreciation length of four years on its GPUs.

In the second quarter of 2025, Nebius reported $105 million of revenue, up 625% year over year, although the company's adjusted net loss climbed to $91.5 million, up from an adjusted loss of $61.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. Management also raised the company's guidance to an annual revenue run-rate of $900 million to $1.1 billion by the end of this year.

However, everything changed recently when Nebius announced a multi-year deal with Microsoft, which will likely start in 2026 and last through 2031. The deal is worth $17.4 billion, but has the potential to be worth as much as $19.4 billion. On the news, Nebius' stock soared 50%. Furthermore, CEO Arkady Volozh said in a statement that he thinks there are more deals to come.

Is the stock a buy?

Assuming Nebius' deal with Microsoft is for six years for $17.4 billion implies annual revenue of $2.9 billion, which would bring the company close to a $4 billion annual run rate when you add in Nebius' initial expected revenue run rate by year end. With the company trading at a roughly $24.5 billion market cap, that means the stock trades at roughly 6 times revenue. That's not necessarily cheap, but it's by no means expensive among high-flying AI stocks.

It's also good news to see Volozh hinting at other deals, and Nebius also owns other assets that could eventually be of value. I also like the fact that Nebius has a strong balance sheet, and seems to be conservative in its depreciation of GPUs. For all of these reasons, I think the stock is a buy. However, after such a big run, I would recommend dollar-cost averaging.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nebius Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Nebius Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nebius Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,910!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,125,504!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,079% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Bram Berkowitz has positions in Nebius Group. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Nebius Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.