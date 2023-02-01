NCR Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.99, changing hands as high as $28.18 per share. NCR Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCR's low point in its 52 week range is $18.06 per share, with $44.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.00.

