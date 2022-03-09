NCR Boosts Digital Banking Capabilities Through Tech IP Buyout

NCR Corporation NCR recently announced acquiring the fintech intellectual property (“IP”) for Open Banking from Spoke Technologies Limited. The latest acquisition is aligned with the global enterprise technology provider’s sustained focus on accelerating its move into the open and international digital banking space. The company didn’t disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

With this IP buyout, NCR got the key software that will help in building market-leading data intelligence for its clients. The acquisition will enhance the company’s data integration capabilities supporting personalization and customer-led experiences, which are applicable across financial services.

Ismail Amla, Executive Vice President at NCR, said, “We are excited about the added value this brings to clients who want to drive digital banking in international markets, enable open banking and to bring together retail and financial experiences for our clients and their customers.”

NCR Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Corporation Quote

Over the past few decades, NCR has been supplementing its business growth via acquisitions, which, in turn, has helped it in enhancing its capabilities in different areas. In January 2022, it concluded the buyout of the Miami-based LibertyX, a leading cryptocurrency solution provider.

The LibertyX buyout is likely to expand NCR’s capabilities in offering a completely digital currency solution to its customers. The solutions will aid its clients in conducting cross-border payments and remittances as well as buying and selling cryptocurrency. Also, clients will be able to accept digital currency payments across digital and physical channels.

In August 2021, NCR signed a definitive agreement to acquire Foremost Business Systems, a Minneapolis-based point-of-sale and restaurant solutions provider.

In June 2021, it completed the buyout of Cardtronics, which further expanded its payments platform and helped the firm connect to retail and bank customers.

In February 2021, NCR acquired Terafina, a leading solution provider for customer account opening and onboarding across digital, branch and call center channels. This expanded the company’s sales and marketing capabilities in its Digital First Banking platform.

In January 2021, the company acquired Freshop, a grocery e-commerce solution provider, to enable the faster deployment of buy-online, pickup-in-store capabilities for retailers, including regional and small grocery chains.

Such buyouts will keep contributing to NCR’s growth. In its latest financial results, the company revealed that revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 15% year over year to $2.03 billion, mainly driven by contributions from the Cardtronics business and solid growth across the company’s banking and hospitality segments.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, NCR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector include Axcelis Technologies ACLS, Apple AAPL and Analog Devices ADI. While Axcelis and Apple each sport a Zacks Rank #1, Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to 89 cents per share over the past 30 days. For 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 10.8% to $3.99 per share in the past 30 days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have surged 64.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 3.6% to $1.43 per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by a penny to $6.16 per share in the past 30 days.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 20.3%. AAPL stock has appreciated 30% in the trailing 12 months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Analog Devices’ second-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 23 cents to $2.08 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2022, earnings estimates have moved north by 10.5% to $8.32 per share in the past 30 days.

Analog Devices’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 6%. Shares of ADI have decreased 0.7% over the past 12 months.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.