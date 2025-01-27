NCNO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.34, changing hands as high as $34.17 per share. nCino Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCNO's low point in its 52 week range is $28.14 per share, with $43.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.