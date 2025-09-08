Markets
NCLH

NCL Corp. To Offer $2.05 Bln Of Sr. Notes

September 08, 2025 — 07:46 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NCL Corporation Ltd. (NCLC), a subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Monday said it intends to privately offer $1.025 billion of unsecured senior notes due 2031 and $1.025 billion of unsecured senior notes due 2033.

NCLC intends to use the proceeds from the offering towards funding its separately announced concurrent tender offer for its 5.875% senior notes due 2026 and 5.875% senior secured notes due 2027; to redeem the 2026 and 2027 notes that are not accepted for purchase in the tender offer; to redeem its 8.125% senior secured notes due 2029; and to pay interests on its 2026, 2027 and 2029 notes.

NCLC also announced today that it is proposing to sell $1.2 billion of its exchangeable senior notes due 2030 in a private offering. The company intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $120 million of exchangeable notes. NCLC intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repurchase a portion of its 1.125% exchangeable senior notes due 2027 and 2.50% exchangeable senior notes due 2027.

