NCino To Buy DocFox For Undisclosed Sum

March 18, 2024 — 08:20 am EDT

(RTTNews) - nCino, Inc. (NCNO), a cloud banking focused on the financial services industry, announced on Monday that it has signed a deal to acquire DocFox, a solution provider of automated onboarding experiences for commercial and business banking.

The financial terms of the transaction, to be closed in March, are not known.

DocFox's technology helps to simplify and automate the onboarding and account opening process for commercial and business banking, enabling remarkable client experiences.

By integrating into nCino, the combined offering will help enable financial institutions to unify and manage the entire client lifecycle across information intake, document collection, and due diligence on a single platform, regardless of the entity's complexity, nCino said.

DocFox has helped institutions condense complicated and admin-intensive onboarding processes from weeks to days or even hours.

