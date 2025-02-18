nCino Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NCNO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.54, changing hands as low as $32.66 per share. nCino Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NCNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NCNO's low point in its 52 week range is $28.14 per share, with $43.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.08.

